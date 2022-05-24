Badminton: M’sia Open is back, tickets go on sale this Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Badminton Open, now known as Petronas Malaysia Open, is back to thrill fans at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from June 28 to July 3 after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement said the premier badminton tournament is one of the five prestigious super series tournaments under the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar, and carries a total prize money of USD 675,000 (RM 2,963,250).

“The tournament will excite the fans with the inclusion of a special opening gambit, projection mapping and drone performance on the final day.

“Also, an outdoor carnival ‘Malaysia Festival’ which includes interactive games such as air badminton, a food street with pop up stores, as well as cultural presentation stage performances and unplugged local artistes, will be held in conjunction with the tournament daily from 3 pm to 10 pm,” it said.

Meanwhile, BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said the BAM was delighted to partner with global brand Petronas and thanked the company for its unwavering support.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at www.myticket.asia beginning May 26, 2 pm, which are priced from RM25 to RM500, with early bird promotions available for the first 2,000 tickets sold. - Bernama