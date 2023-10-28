Badrul Muhayat often talked about death - Zazly

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Actor Badrul Muhayat Ahmad Jailani, 55, who died in his sleep while staying at a homestay in Taman Pauh Jaya, Penang this morning, had been discussing topics related to death with a few friends for the past month.

Zazly Baginda, a fellow actor and one of Badrul’s close friends, said that Badrul had mentioned that it felt like it was time for him to ‘go’ during their frequent talks this past month.

He simple considered that Badrul, his business partner at the Uda Holding Berhad (UDA) carnival on Jalan Baru, was joking as the man had appeared healthier since marrying Norhayati Zulkaply, 50, in April this year.

“He was close to me because we were running our business at the UDA Carnival in various locations nationwide. This time, in Penang, we chose to stay in a homestay in Taman Pauh Jaya.

“He used to talk about feeling like he wanted to die, and lately, he often spoke about death. He was a kind person; anyone you ask would say Badrul was kind and always smiling,“ he told reporters when met at the homestay here, today.

Badrul’s body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital earlier today for post-mortem to find out the exact cause of his death.

Besides Badrul and his wife, along with Zazly and his family, Actress Aida Aris was also staying at the two-storey homestay as as they were all involved in the UDA Carnival sale here, which began yesterday and ends tomorrow.

Meanwhile, fellow artiste Nadia Kesuma expressed shock over Badrul’s unexpected death, given his apparent good health, sharing that he was energetic, enjoyed joking around, and was friendly with everyone, adding that his health seemed to have been improving even though he suffered from diabetes.

Nadia said that Norhayati informed her that funeral arrangements would be made for Badrul at Jalan Baru Mosque here before being taken back for burial in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur after the post-mortem at Seberang Jaya Hospital was completed. - Bernama