KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have taken to the social media and instant messaging to wish Christians a merry Christmas despite a call by PAS to Muslims not to post such greetings.

Whatsapp memes featuring Santa Claus and Christmas trees are shared generously, to a point that the humourous ones are recycled.

YouTube Christmas videos of the celebration in Malaysia have been uploaded by users of various race and religion.

PAS Youth Chief Muhammad Khalik Abdul Hadi’s call to Muslims not to wish Christians a “Merry Christmas” has largely been ignored.

Pakatan harapan (PH) leaders have no qualms about expressing their festive joy.

Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said celebrating each other’s festivities is a manifestation of inclusiveness of Malaysian culture that has been celebrated.

“Hasmah and I would like to wish all Malaysians a joyous and blissful Christmas,“ he said in his Christmas message.

“Malaysia is a peaceful country where people from all races and religions come together to celebrate each other’s holidays’ festivities. It is a manifestation of the inclusiveness of Malaysian culture that has been celebrated all over the years.

“I hope this mutual regard will continue and be passed on to younger generation. This is what made Malaysia unique, united and strong. A Merry Christmas to everyone.”

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia would only progress “when we move beyond narrow-minded prejudice”.

“As we approach the upcoming new year, let us renew our vows and pledge to not take the peace that we have for granted. Let us work harder in ensuring that we progress together as a nation that is united as we face the challenges of 2019,“ he said in a Christmas message.

He added that the diversity of culture is a “unique feature that Malaysians are justifiably proud of, and it is something that we should both defend and reinforce by highlighting our common values”.

“It is during these festive times that we should strengthen the ties that binds us especially as our country has recently witnessed attempts at hijacking our peaceful co-existence by vested interests whose goals are nothing short of establishing our way of life,“ he said.

“On behalf the Keadilan family, I would like to wish Malaysians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah yesterday shared her fond memories as a Muslim while living within the Christian community during her teenage years.

She said the fond memories about Christmases always keep coming back to her every time she goes to England nowadays.

“The memories have little to do with the Christian religion but more with friendships forged with English girls who welcomed me without questioning my race or faith.

“I also remember being in charge of decorating the Christmas tree in our boarding house not because our housemistress wanted me to stray away from my Muslim faith but because she considered me as one of the more artistic and creative girls under her care,“ she said in the official website of the Royal Johor family.



Below is a video of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Christmas wishes: