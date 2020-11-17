Baharom an excellent journalist, says former Bernama chairman Azman

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Datuk Seri Azman Ujang has described the death of Sinar Harian group editor-in-chief Datuk Baharom Mahusin as a big loss to the media industry.

“Baharom was a hardworking journalist who produced many good articles,” Azman said.

“He had proven himself and constantly moved up the ladder. I have known him since his days in Utusan Malaysia and our friendship goes back almost 30 years.

“I was saddened to hear the news of his passing early this morning. I just met him on Oct 31, when we and several other veterans joined Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on a programme of The Star.

“Baharom did not look well then but still raised many questions on youths and their struggle,” he added.

Baharom, 54, died at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) this morning after suffering various complications due to bacterial infection of the blood.

Bernama editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain described Baharom as a well-liked and respected journalist.

“He was always ready to offer solid views on any aspects regarding the development of journalism and the media industry in Malaysia,” said Mokhtar, a friend of Baharom for 15 years.

Mohktar said he last met Baharom about two months ago to discuss the matter of collaboration in the media fraternity to enhance content.

Star Media Group Berhad group adviser Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai was also saddened by the death of Baharom, whom he described as a professional with integrity.

Wong said he last met Baharom on Oct 31, and they always texted each other to discuss views on politics and media.

“He was a senior journalist, so his comments and writings were of quality. Some journalists stopped writing and giving comments after being promoted.

“Many editors became desk-bound journalists but Baharom continued writing and sharing his views,” he said, adding that they had covered many assignments together.

Former assistant editor-in-chief of Utusan Group Datuk Zaini Hassan said he shared many happy moments with Baharom in the newspaper company.

“I joined Utusan Malaysia in 1989, followed by Baharom two years later. We were very close,” said Zaini, who is now Rare Media Sdn Bhd executive director.

Expressing his sadness over the passing of Baharom, he said they had covered many types of assignments together.

Zaini said he was in London to further his studies when Baharom was the Utusan Malaysia correspondent there between 1994 and 1997. — Bernama