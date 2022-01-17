Bahau woman loses RM132,000 to online fraud

JEMPOL: A clerk in a private company lost RM132,000 to an online “predict-the-score” football competition last Thursday which turned out to be a scam.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the incident happened at about 2 pm while the 53-year-old woman was at her house in Jalan Tampin in Bahau here. A friend introduced the woman to the online application.

Intrigued by a promised 200 per cent profit based on the capital invested, the woman proceeded to open five separate accounts through the application in order to participate in the competition.

“The woman made six payment transactions on the same day with a total of RM132,000 to a local banking account,“ he said in a statement here today.

However, when the woman wanted to withdraw her winnings yesterday, she was unable to operate her account and her capital investment went missing.

Hoo said the victim then realised she had been duped and lodged a police report yesterday. - Bernama