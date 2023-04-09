Bahrain and Malaysia: Celebrating bilateral relations on Malaysia’s National Day

Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain here, said efforts are underway to elevate cooperation in politics, economy, education, culture, tourism, and health between the two countries.

KUALA LUMPUR: As Bahrain and Malaysia celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year, it is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past and chart a course for the future.

Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain here, in a statement today, said efforts are underway to elevate cooperation in politics, economy, education, culture, tourism, and health between the two countries.

“On the special occasion of Malaysia’s National Day on Aug 31, it is important to recognise the profound impact of Bahrain-Malaysia relations on the lives of the countries’ citizens.

“As Malaysia commemorates its National Day on the 31st of August, it is an opportune time to reflect on the special bond shared between Bahrain and Malaysia.

“This enduring bilateral relationship has thrived over the years, fostering collaboration and friendship in various spheres. As we celebrate this significant occasion, let us delve deeper into the remarkable journey of these ties and the milestones that have shaped them,” the statement read.

It said economic cooperation has been a cornerstone of Bahrain-Malaysia relations. The trade relationship has witnessed substantial growth, with Malaysia exporting a wide array of products to Bahrain, ranging from wood, furniture and electronics, to palm oil.

In return, Bahrain exports aluminum products and oil-related items to Malaysia. Both countries have emerged as key players in the global Islamic banking sector, fostering close collaboration and mutual sharing of expertise, it added.

The historical context of Bahrain-Malaysia relations traces back to Nov 25, 1974, when both nations announced the establishment of diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level.

In recent years, bilateral relations reached a new height when His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a decree in 2017 to establish Bahrain’s diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur.