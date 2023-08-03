Bailey Bridge: King expresses appreciation to MAF, JKR

ROMPIN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed appreciation to the Malaysia Armed Forces (MAF) and the Public Work Department (JKR) for working closely to build the Bailey bridge on the main road to Felda Selancar and Perwira Jaya here.

His Majesty also hoped that the 42.67-metre temporary bridge could be put to optimal use as soon as possible as it also provides some temporary convenience and comfort to the affected residents.

“Thank you to JKR and MAF for building the bridge and I hope that when the time permits, a feasibility study will be done for a new road to be built there,” he said when visiting the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Leban Chondong which houses 117 flood victims here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Earlier, the King was presented with a briefing on the flood situation in the district by Rompin District Officer Datuk Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek.

The Bailey bridge was opened yesterday to all types of light vehicles under 40 tons with a speed limit of 30 kilometres an hour (km/h).

The bridge was constructed to allow residents road access after the main road collapsed on March 1 after the river broke its banks due to continuous rain, affecting around 12,000 local residents as the road connected them to Segamat and Muadzam Shah.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed appreciation to the agencies involved in the flood rescue operations, as well as the state government and non-governmental organisations.

The King also expressed hope that the operations to find a woman known as Nur Hafizah Zailan, who was believed to have fallen in a river while crossing the bridge in Kampung Aur Bukit Ibam at 4 am last Friday, would turn out fruitful.

“I hope the family will be patient during this difficult time, I pray that the victim will be found soon,” he said.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented personal donations to the flood victims. - Bernama