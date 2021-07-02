‘Bakul Prihatin’ proves to be saving grace for B40 families

SEPANG: After deciding not to fly a white flag even though she was facing food shortages, Noraini Dollah, 54, turned to another channel, ‘Bakul Prihatin’ (Prihatin Basket), for some much-needed help.

Noraini, of Kampung Bukit Bangkong, whose income was affected by the movement control, was among the recipients of food baskets distributed today under the Prihatin Basket initiative organised by Wanita Perikatan Nasional.

She said that before the movement control, she could earn about RM1,000 a month selling frozen food products like curry puffs and other local delicacies to schools and community colleges as well as nasi lemak at a nearby shop.

“Because of the movement control, everything is shut down and movement has been restricted, so all the products can’t be delivered and sold. There’s no income, so food supply at home is affected,” she said.

“I had thought of flying a white flag to ask for food donations for my children but finally settled on the Prihatin Basket aid,” she said in a tearful tone due to the hardship she faced in raising her children alone after losing her husband 13 years ago.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun who presented food baskets under the Prihatin Basket initiative at Sungai Pelek here today, said the programme aimed to help 10,000 B40 families whose incomes have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rina, who is also Bersatu Srikandi chief, said the programme received 151,000 applications within 24 hours of its launch on June 4.

“This shows that many are in need of assistance, especially basic necessities. From our initial target of 10,000, we have increased the Prihatin Baskets to 15,000 for the first phase,” she said.

Another recipient, Nor Rohayu Abu Bakar, 32, said the food basket she received could last for a month or two.

The housewife, who has two children, admitted that the movement control had affected the daily lives of her family as her husband, who is a renovation worker, was jobless.

“What’s worse, my husband, who is ill, has to buy medication,” she added. — Bernama