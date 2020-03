PETALING JAYA: Kuantan Health Office has confirmed that a person who travelled from Johor Bahru to Kuantan has tested positive for Covid-19, FMT reported.

It is understood that the passenger was going for initial check-ups in Johor Baru, but failed to quarantine himself.

The check-up showed the man was in fact infected with the disease, but he was already on the way to Kuantan by bus.

According to the health office, he was on Plusliner bus with registration plates VDJ 2367. He travelled from JB Sentral to Terminal Kuantan at 4pm at March 16.

The Kuantan Health Office is urging passengers who boarded that bus to contact them immediately.