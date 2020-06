PETALING JAYA: Many Malaysians are packing their bags to go back to their hometowns to meet their family again after almost three months of not being able to travel to other states.

With the announcement made on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, Malaysians are now able to balik kampung beginning today.

Mohd Nazri Zakruddin, 30, said he has not been home for nearly three months as his plan to go back to his family was cancelled due to the movement control order (MCO).

He had no choice but to wait as he has to work in Kuala Lumpur while his wife and children are in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

“It is hard for me not to be home for so long but with interstate travel allowed now, it is such a relief for many of us who are separated from our family, Mohd Nazri said.

Although happy, Rashida Malek, 32, expressed concern over possible new Covid-19 clusters due to the expected large volume of interstate travellers.

“While we enjoy the loosening of restrictions and although many aspects of our lives are back to normal, the virus is still out there,” she said.

“We must take precautions. As a mother of a newborn, I am unable to go back to my family in Terengganu even though my family requested me to do so. The safety and health of my baby are my main concern.”

Maria Jainudin, 30, said she expects rest and service areas along the highways to be crowded.

She said the public should avoid crowded areas.

“The last thing we need is an R&R cluster.”

