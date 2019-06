KUANTAN: The trip back to the village for a family of five ended in tragedy when one of them died after their car skidded and plunged into a drain at Km 343 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru near Sungai Pasu, Raub today.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the 5am incident, the victim Zunita Mohd Junit, 42, from Felda Tembangau One in Bera, near here died after being trapped in the driver’s seat.

The victim’s husband, Ibrahim Nawawi, 42, who was also stuck in the front passenger seat was seriously injured while their three daughters, aged between three and 11 years, who were in the back seat escaped unhurt.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Proton Saga car driven by the victim skidded and entered the opposite lane before plunging into the drain.

“The victim took over the driving when they stopped at a Rest and Service area because her husband was feeling sleepy after driving from Kota Bharu,” he said when contacted here, today.

The victim’s body was taken to Raub Hospital and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama