Balik Pulau cops nab three mule account holders

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested three women suspected of being mule account holders for fraud syndicates involved in product delivery, non-existent foreign currency investment and posing as friends.

According to a statement from the Southwest district police headquarters, the three women, aged 39 to 49, were arrested separately around Penang two days ago.

“Based on preliminary investigations, they are suspected of being mule account holders for fraud syndicates involving losses incurred by victims ranging from RM2,000 to RM18,000.

“Investigations also found that the three suspects were involved in cases reported from 2019 to 2022,” the statement said, adding that the trio have been remanded for four days to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In another unrelated case, the director of the Penang branch of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Capt Abd Razak Mohamed said they arrested two Myanmar men for not having travel documents and working in a fish cage located 1.5 nautical miles south of Pulau Aman, near here.

He said the two men, aged 20 and 30, were detained when his team carried out an inspection at 1.45 pm yesterday.

“The two men also did not have any work permits and were detained for further investigation. The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for staying in Malaysia without a valid pass or permit,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama