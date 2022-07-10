Baling floods: 15 families offered temporary housing: Abdul Azeez

BALING: A total of 15 families, who lost their homes in the recent floods and water surge phenomenon here on Monday, have been offered temporary housing, said Baling member of parliament, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

He said his team planned to set up container housing on the grounds of Masjid Raudhatul Falah, Kampung Iboi, Kupang here for all the affected families.

“This temporary housing will enable them to be comfortable after staying at the evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai for the past few days,“ he told reporters after performing the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Raudhatul Falah here today.

“I will also discuss with the 15 affected families for their consent... the mosque has also given its permission. The area in question is on high ground, therefore, it is safe.”

He said his team is targetting the construction of the container housing to be ready in two weeks’ time, adding this housing will be equipped with basic facilities so that all of them (affected families) could live a comfortable life.

He also hoped all these residents will not be left in temporary housing for long but for the state and federal governments to prepare more suitable sites for the affected families to build their homes.

“As for the damaged houses of flood victims, many relevant agencies, especially under the Rural Development Ministry, will provide allocations or assistance to repair damages,“ he also said.

In the meantime, Abdul Azeez assured all affected flood victims that they will receive donations of various equipment for comfortable living including televisions and cooking equipment. — Bernama