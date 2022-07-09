Baling floods: Installation of temporary bridge at Kampung Iboi brings relief to villagers

BALING: A temporary bridge has been installed at Kampung Iboi, Kupang here at 4.30 am today thus bringing relief to villagers on the eve of Aidiladha.

For villager Azizan Aziz, 50, the bridge is very important for villagers to carry out their daily activities after the floods and water surge phenomenon that struck on Monday.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), the bridge is ready so it is easy for villagers to commute. Tomorrow is Hari Raya (Aidiladha) so villagers can perform their Aidiladha prayers at the mosque located across the river.

“It will now be easier for residents who need to make Hari Raya preparations. For me, I will not be making any preparations as we are still affected by the floods. We also do not have any water supply,“ he told Bernama here.

Kampung Iboi Development and Security Committee chairman Abu Hasan Samah, 62, said his team is planning to hold the sacrificial ritual involving two cows near the bridge after the Aidiladha prayers tomorrow.

“The sacrificial rituals will still be held even though the area is affected by the floods. We must enliven the Aidiladha atmosphere and distribute the meat to as many villagers as possible,“ he said.

The temporary ‘Old Bailey Bridge’ was built to replace the original concrete bridge which collapsed and was washed away by strong currents in the incident.

Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman when contacted today said the installation of the bridge, which began at 5 pm on Thursday, was completed at 4.30 am this morning.

“Congratulations to the Public Works Department and the Malaysian Armed Forces teams for completing the bridge within 36 hours, faster than the time we had set, which was within 48 hours,“ he added. — Bernama