Baling floods: Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team carries out clean-up work at school

KUALA LUMPUR: The Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team today carried out clean-up work at the Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arab) Yayasan Al Kahriah in Kupang, Baling, Kedah which was affected by the recent floods.

Istana Negara, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, said the clean-up work involved a total of 73 volunteers comprising Istana Negara officers and staff, Telekom Malaysia Reaching Out Volunteers (TMRovers) and assisted by staff from the Fire and Rescue Department, Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) as well as Baling Police headquarters.

“The aid mission today was led by His Majesty’s naval aide-de-camp First Admiral Datuk Sharum Shaim and also participated by Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s police aide-de-camp SAC Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob,“ it said.

The statement said that Sharum also presented donations from Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA) in the form of school uniforms, stationery and school shoes to 396 students.

The TMRovers team presented donations in the form of electrical appliances to the flood victims and water spraying machines to schools affected by floods.

“His Majesty is very concerned about the plight of the flood victims and sympathised with them for the hardship they went through and expressed the hope that the assistance and donations provided by the team can help to reduce their burden,“ it said. - Bernama