Baling floods: Kampung Padang Empang hall PPS closed

BALING: The temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Kampung Padang Empang hall, near here, which has been operating since Thursday, was closed at 10 am today after all evacuees were allowed to return home.

Baling district Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy officer, Lieutenant Dzulhaidy Mohd Khalil, said that most of the flood victims had cleaned their houses since yesterday when the flood waters receded and it was safe for them to return home.

“The PPS, which was opened at 9 pm on Thursday, housed a total of 58 victims from 19 families, and all of them have been allowed to go home.

“However, we are still in a state of readiness and the tent units in the said PPS will continue to be placed there for the time being,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

According to him, the weather conditions in the affected areas were cloudy this morning and it rained briefly at around 11 am, while the water level in Sungai Kupang, especially at the Bailey bridge, was also at a normal level, which was 0.5 meters deep.

“The Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy and rainy weather this evening, so residents are advised to immediately move to a PPS if the river water level rises,” he said.

On Thursday, several villages in Kupang were hit by flash floods after continuous heavy rain for about three hours, starting at 2 pm, causing the water level of Sungai Kupang to rise and overflow into the settlements.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 houses in Kampung Sungai Toh Pawang Luar, Semeling, in Kuala Muda district, were reported to have been hit by flash floods at about 9.30 this morning.

Kuala Muda district APM officer, Captain Azahar Ahmad, said that heavy rain for more than an hour caused the low-lying areas in the village to be flooded.

“The drainage system has also been identified as a contributing factor to the occurrence of flash floods in the area involved. However, no PPS has been opened and the flood waters have receded completely,“ he said. - Bernama