Baling PKOB receives 121 applications to channel aid to flood victims

BALING: A total of 121 applications have been received by the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) from various parties wanting to channel aid to flood victims in several areas and villages here.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the applications, among others, from government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private sector, and individuals, had been received since the centre opened on July 4 and had subsequently been approved.

“All of them have provided assistance in terms of humanitarian aid as well as cleaning up works. We always welcome contributions from the public to alleviate the burden borne by the flood victims.

“Any party who wants to deliver aid and donations must register with PKOB so that all the aid can be coordinated and channeled to the affected residents,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said this to comment on a viral video clip that showed several vehicles carrying relief supplies to be channeled to flood victims but were allegedly being disallowed from entering the affected areas.

Shamsuddin said the police had never prevented any party from channeling aid and donations to flood victims, but stressed that it had to be done according to the set rules, namely by registering with PKOB first.

He said the regulation was aimed at coordinating all aid and contributions to ensure that all flood victims or residents received the aid without any being left out.

“We have 38 villages and residential areas affected by this disaster from Lata Celak to Kupang. We do not want this assistance to be concentrated in one place only, we want it to be comprehensive so that the affected communities get assistance equally.

“Hence, the PKOB will coordinate and give them a letter and determine where the aid should be taken and they will be given the telephone numbers of people who can be contacted in the area so that the aid can be channeled to those who are really affected by the floods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin said that thus far more than 1,000 police reports had been lodged by residents affected by the floods on matters related to damage to houses, loss of property, and important documents in the tragedy. ― Bernama