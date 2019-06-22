Bamboo straw fine with Sabah Education Dept

KOTA KINABALU: The Education Department here is agreeable to the use of bamboo straw as an alternative to plastic straw in school canteens.

Its director Mistirine Radin told reporters this after closing the state-level Innovation Week at Wisma Pendidikan yesterday.

On the programme aimed at encouraging creativity and innovation among teachers and students, he said 36 schools participated.

Meanwhile, Sekolah Kebangsaan Lambidan, Kuala Penyu won in the Creative and Innovative category for its bamboo straw innovation.

Teacher Zulkhaime Aleakhbar, 32, said the idea of using bamboo which the winning team named, ‘Borneo Bamboo Straw’ was mooted last year before being launched in October in response to the ‘Say no to plastic straw’ campaign. — Bernama