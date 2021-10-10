Ban on interstate travel lifted from midnight (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The ban on interstate travel has been lifted effective this midnight. Fully vaccinated adults can cross state borders from tomorrow.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob today said the government has decided to allow travel within the country after having achieved 90% vaccination rate among the adult population.

Police permission will not be needed for those who are fully vaccinated to cross state borders.

However, residents in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will not be allowed to travel to and fro.

