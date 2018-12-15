Ban on online sale on acnotin, isotretinoin products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MoH) has banned any online sale of acnotin products or any products containing isotretinoin either via mass media or e-commerce platforms.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Drug Control Authority (PBKD) had decided that the drug could only be used by dermatologist (to treat skin disease) and any online sale of the products was strictly prohibited and against the law.

“Isotretinoin, an active ingredient of Acnotin is classified as Group B poison under the Poisons Act 1952 and only licensed pharmacists can supply the drug to the patient through a valid prescription issued either by a registered medical practitioner, a dentist or veterinary officer.

“However, isotretinoin has teratogenic side effects and can cause birth defects,“ he said in a statement.

Noor Hisham said to address the issue of selling the product online, the ministry had set up a committee to conduct Internet-activity analysis including monitoring and investigating any sale of pharmaceutical products including acnotin.

“People are encouraged to file complaints or share information on dubious products to help the ministry to prevent the sale of unauthorised health products in order to protect the health and well-being of the public,“ he said.

Those with information or to report any complaint can do so by contacting 03-78413200 or visit either http://www.pharmacy.gov.my or the Public Agencies Complaint Management System (SisPAA) portal at http://moh.spab.gov.my. — Bernama