Ban on politics in mosques and surau: Certain quarters still taking it lightly - JAIS

SHAH ALAM: There are still administrators of mosques and surau in Selangor found to be taking the ban on politics in the houses of worship lightly, as politicians are still being allowed to use the premises for the purpose.

Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said this was in violation of the regulations set by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to maintain mosques and surau as peaceful zones, free from any political elements or influence.

“The actions of certain parties who have taken advantage of the upcoming state elections by distributing printed political materials and politicking in mosques or surau is irresponsible and goes against the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the MAIS ruling,“ he said in a statement. today.

He said any action that insulted, disobeyed, violated or disputed the orders of the Sultan of Selangor or the instructions of MAIS can be prosecuted according to Section 12 (a) or (b) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

“The mosque officials involved could also be subject to action and have their appointments cancelled by MAIS based on Rule 7 (f) of the Mosques And Surau (Selangor) Regulations 2017,“ he said. -Bernama