SHAH ALAM: Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has consented that the ban on Friday prayers and the five daily prayers for the public in mosques and surau in Selangor be extended to June 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Private secretary to the Sultan of Selangor, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani said the Sultan had consented that during this period, Friday prayers will only be allowed in 39 selected mosques with the set number of worshipers as announced previously.

“The ban will be reviewed after the first week of this month, if the number of Covid-19 cases drop consistently, the number of worshipers for Friday prayers can be increased and the mosques can be opened up earlier in stages, especially those in green zones,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Munir said the azan (call for prayer) will be sounded as usual and for the time being, only the imam, bilal and siak are allowed to perform the prayers in the mosques and surau in the state, while religious talks will be continued through the social media.

At the same time, he said, Sultan Sharafuddin urged the public to observe social distancing, wear masks and comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to improve the situation so that Muslims can return to pray in the mosques.

On April13, Sultan Sharafuddin ordered a ban on Friday prayers, congregational prayers and religious lectures in mosques, surau and musollah (prayer rooms) in the state until May 31 (yesterday) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, on May 14, following the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases, Sultan Selangor consented that Friday prayers could be held in 39 selected mosques in the state, with a congregation of not more than 12 people comprising only of mosque officials and committee members. -Bernama