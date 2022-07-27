Ban on tobacco products will negatively impact businesses: Report

PETALING JAYA: A generational ban on cigarrette and vape for people born after 2007 will have an impact on the revenue of retailers, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors’ General Association (MSCSPGA) said the ban will affect the earnings of coffee shops and restaurants that sell cigarettes.

But it will not be a huge loss of income for petrol stations, said Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) president Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz.

As it stands, Khairul said petrol station operators now ask young customers who want to buy cigarettes for identification.

“Because of this, young people are not buying cigarettes at petrol stations,” he reportedly said.

He also pointed out that the government should focus more on contrabands.

“If the government really wants to reduce the number of young smokers, it needs to tackle the problem of illegal cigarettes first,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Indian Restaurant Operators Association deputy president C. Krishnan, said the law banning smoking at restaurants, which the Pakatan Harapan government introduced, should be strictly enforced.

He said many restaurants may opt not to sell cigarettes at all if there are more rules governing the sale of the product.