KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii (pix) has announced on his Facebook page that he has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

He has been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital and quarantined for further monitoring, as standard procedure dictates.

Currently, Dr Yii has said that he has exhibited no symptoms. He was in contact with Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu on March 2.

Wong has since tested positive for the virus.

Yii also said a test on Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, had tested negative.

The Health Department is also tracing other possible contacts and source of infection with Wong.

Yii said the Health Department has given the assurance that all necessary precautions will be taken including to identify and to contact those in close proximity with Wong for further investigation or tests if needed.

“We also would like to reassure members of the public that came into contact with me to not panic but to continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.

“I was also informed that I have been asymptomatic for the past two weeks, thus the risk of me being highly infectious is much lower,” he said.

He advised the public to follow instructions given by the authorities and to seek medical assistance if they show any symptoms of the disease. — The Borneo Post