SEREMBAN: Bandar Tasik Senangin, Lenggeng will be a digital residential area next year with the availability of fixed-line and mobile broadband communications infrastructure, says Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director, Mohd Khairilnaim Osman.

He said the permanent communications infrastructure in the area would be fully completed this October, five months earlier than the original plan while the erection of new towers through the National Digital Network (Jendela) for mobile broadband was targeted for next year.

“I was informed that this housing area had been developed without planning and provision of communications infrastructure services like for other public utility services.

“For the quickest solution, the development of fixed-line broadband communications infrastructure will be developed in stages by the communications service provider,“ he told Bernama.

Mohd Khairilnaim said the effort was also the result of collaboration with the Negeri Sembilan Public Facilities and Infrastructure Action Committee (JBIKA), chaired by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, in planning and monitoring the development of infrastructure and public facilities including communications infrastructure in the state.

Meanwhile, Lenggeng assemblyman Suhaimi Kassim, who is also a permanent member of JBIKA, said the state MCMC took proactive action in completing the communications infrastructure which could benefit about 3,000 homeowners and thus helping the residents do their daily business online properly.

He said Bandar Tasik Senangin previously only had 400 units of houses but the number had increased to more than 5,000, with the residents facing Internet access problems in carrying out their daily activities such as working from home and home-based teaching and learning.

He said the infrastructure problem in the area was almost 20 years old and the area was at the border between Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, so the average resident who bought a new house worked in the Klang Valley.

“I understand that some retirees have not been able to move into their homes here due to communications infrastructure problems,“ he added. — Bernama