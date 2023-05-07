Bandar Tun Razak MP office, PM’s Pol Sec Office staff sign IBR

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-two staff of the Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament (MP) Office and the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Office today signed the Corruption Free Pledge (IBR) as a commitment to carrying out their duties with full trust and staying away from corruption.

The pledge was led by Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) and Prime Minister’s political secretary Azman Abidin. It was witnessed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission senior assistant commissioner, who is also Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Integrity Department director Abdulamin Abdillah.

The ceremony took place at Menara DBKL here.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Wan Azizah said it was crucial to combat corruption to ensure that the quality of the government service delivery can be enhanced.

“Corruption seems to have become a cultural norm, and a study conducted by youths at a university found that some people feel that if you don’t do it, you’ll lose because others do. So we don’t want that to continue.

“Therefore, it is time to take this pledge and fulfil what we have promised,” she said. -Bernama