Bandau assemblyman confirms joining Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony last night confirmed Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda has joined the party.

Peter said that in the party’s constitution there is a vacancy for the position of deputy president representing the Muslim Bumiputera community, and he also announced Wetrom filling the position.

“We very much welcome Wetrom and we are grateful that he chose to fight together with PKDM,“ he told reporters at a PKDM dinner here last night.

Meanwhile, Wetrom said the decision to join PKDM was made after discussing and receiving feedback from his grassroots supporters.

“After leaving Bersatu I have met with supporters and they have stated that PKDM is the most suitable party to champion our cause,“ he said.

In the 16th Sabah State Election, Wetrom who represented Bersatu won with a majority of 3,363 votes, before being appointed assistant minister to the Sabah Chief Minister in the state government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) together with Barisan Nasional.

PKDM is a party that supports GRS and currently has three assemblymen in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly namely Peter (Melalap), Wetrom (Bandau) and Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau) who is also the deputy president of PKDM.

GRS and BN have so far governed the Sabah government with the support of 53 assemblymen, compared to the opposition’s 25 assemblymen. - Bernama