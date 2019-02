ALOR GAJAH: A Bangladesh male factory worker was killed when he was trapped in a glove-making machine in a factory in Kelemak, early this morning.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Supt A. Asmadi Abd Aziz said police was informed at 7.15am that the body of victim Mohd Sharif Kolok, 31, was found trapped in the rubber glove-making machine this morning.

”His employer told police that the victim was working alone at the time of the incident and the fire brigade had extricated the body.

“Results of our investigations found that there was no criminal intent towards the victim,” he told Bernama, when contacted today.

He said the victim’s body had been sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital for a post-mortem and the cause of death classified as sudden death. — Bernama