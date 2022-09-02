Bangladeshi cleaner charged with murdering friend

BALIK PULAU: A Bangladeshi cleaner was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his compatriot last month.

Mohammad Imran Miah, 32, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi.

No plea was entered by the accused as the case was under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Mohammad Imran was charged with murdering Alam Safiq at the entrance of Kompleks Astaka Bukit Gedung, Bayan Baru here between 9.30 pm to 11.17 pm, on Aug 21.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court fixed Nov 23 for mention pending the post-mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama