Bangladeshi dies after being hit by tractor

SEREMBAN: A Bangladeshi man was killed after the tractor he was hitching a ride on slid down a hill slope and hit him after he had jumped off during an incident at an agricultural farm, about 40 km from here, this morning.

Jelebu District Police chief DSP Maslan Udin said the 33-year-old victim was found dead at the scene in Jalan Kuala Klawang/Genting Peras at 8.45 am, adding that police received a report from the victim’s manager regarding the incident.

He said preliminary investigation found that the victim was at the back of the tractor on the way to the farming site to deliver pesticide via a hillslope track in the area.

“However, the tractor’s engine stalled when going up the slope and the machine rolled back downhill. At the same time, the victim jumped out to save himself but could not avoid the oncoming tractor.

“The victim sustained serious injuries on the head and body and died at the scene. The 33-year-old Malaysian tractor driver was unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

Maslan said the victim’s body had been sent to the Jelebu Hospital for a post-mortem tomorrow and that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.- Bernama