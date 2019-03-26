Bangladeshi gets 10 years’ jail for slashing girlfriend’s face

PETALING JAYA: A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and a stroke of the rotan by the Sessions Court here today for slashing his former girlfriend on the face last month.

Saidol Islam, 22, maintained his guilty plea after the charge was read out to him again before Judge Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah.

The court ordered the accused to serve the prison sentence from the date of arrest on Feb. 7.

Saidol was charged with causing grievous hurt to Nur Zawati Zainal Abidin, 24, by slashing her face with a knife at the Tropicana City Mall at 6.30pm on Feb 7.

The charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of not more than 20 years, fine or whipping.

Earlier deputy public prosecutor Ashyraf Ashy’ari Kamaruzaman urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as the injury had left a permanent scar on the victim’s face.

Counsel Datuk Suraj Singh, representing Saidol Islam appealed for a lighter sentence as his client had to support his family in his home country. — Bernama