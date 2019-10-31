Bangladeshi gets jail, caning for raping mentally disabled stepdaughter

MALACCA: A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today after being found guilty of raping his mentally-challenged stepdaughter, last year.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan made the decision after finding that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.

The 41-year-old man was charged with raping his 21-year-old stepdaughter, who is a local resident, at a shophouse in Jalan Plaza Mahkota here, at 10pm on June 13, 2018.

He was charged under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and 10 strokes.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hayatul Wirdah Mohd Yunos while the accused was unrepresented.

Nine prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses including the accused were called to testify during the trial. — Bernama