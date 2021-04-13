Bangladeshi high commision in Kuala Lumpur launches own job portal ‘Chakrir Khoj’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur had launched a job portal ‘chakrir khoj’ that aims to facilitate employers in Malaysia to find the right workers and also provide the workers an opportunity to find suitable jobs.

The portal, which was launched at a virtual event last Thursday (April 8), will also assist prospective employers and undocumented Bangladesh nationals or those who have overstayed in Malaysia to participate in the recalibration programme as declared by the government of Malaysia by providing them with a comprehensive online platform, a statement from the High Commission said.

It said the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar, in his welcome remarks, had highlighted various recent initiatives undertaken by the Mission, aiming to benefit the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Malaysia.

Depicting the background, he said that the portal will help the undocumented Bangladeshi workers in getting jobs without a hassle.

Meanwhile, it said Malaysia Labour Department’s deputy director-general Mohd Asri Abd Wahab expressed his hope for the portal and sought the High Commission’s cooperation to make the ‘Recalibration Programme’ a success.

The event was also attended by Bangladesh’s Minister of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) Imran Ahmad and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

Md Shahriar had underscored the enormous contribution of the expatriates to the economy of Bangladesh. He further encouraged the expatriates to use the platform to reap the benefits from it, the statement said.

Imran said workers will be able to communicate easily with recruiters through this portal, adding that the new system will remove the middlemen from the recruitment process.

In his remarks, MoEWOE Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said that the initiative aligns with ‘Digital Bangladesh’ as committed by its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said thousands of undocumented Bangladeshi expatriates will get jobs through this platform. –Bernama