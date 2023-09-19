Bangladeshi man charged with murdering fellow countryman

Mohammad Mokul Hossain did not understand the charge read against him in Malay and no confession was recorded as murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

KUALA KANGSAR: A Bangladeshi man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his fellow countryman two weeks ago.

Mohammad Mokul Hossain, 34, however, did not understand the charge read against him in Malay and no confession was recorded as murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

According to the charge, he is accused of killing Hossen Md Monowar at Jalan Kuak Pekan Kuak, Lenggong in Hulu Perak district between 7pm and 8pm on Sept 8.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari set Oct 20 for the appointment of an interpreter at the Lenggong Magistrate’s Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Sufi Aiman Azmi appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented.

Media previously reported that the body of a man, believed to have been killed, was found in a banana plantation in Kampung Pengkalan Ikan near Kuak, Lenggong on Sept 8. - Bernama