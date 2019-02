KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi construction worker pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to a charge with raping his 18-year-old Myanmar neighbour.

Ali Mohamed Ayub, 38, made the plea after the charge was read out to him in Bahasa Malaysia before judge Noradura Hamzah.

He was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code with raping the girl at a house in Jalan Tung Shin here at 11pm last Jan 28.

Ali Mohamedi, represented by lawyer Iqhmar Syafiq Mohd Azmi, faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor K. Vasugi, who prosecuted, did not offer bail and the court set Feb 26 for mention. — Bernama