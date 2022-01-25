Bangladeshi man fined RM10,000 for bribing cop

IPOH: A Bangladeshi man was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of offering a bribe of RM150 to a police officer in March, last year.

Judge M. Bakri Abd Majid also ordered Hossain Md Shakib, 31, to serve three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, Hossain was accused of offering a bribe of RM150 to a police inspector from the Tapah district police headquarters as an inducement not to take action against him and his two Bangladeshi friends under Section 6 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for having failed to produce a valid pass or permit before exiting the Sungkai Toll Plaza at 2.50 pm on March 10, 2021.

He was charged under Section 214 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Maziyah Mansor prosecuted while the accused were not represented.

Hossain, a factory worker with an income of RM1,000 per month, was seen crying when appealing for leniency on the grounds that he has two children and five family members to support in Bangladesh. - Bernama