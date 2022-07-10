Bangladeshi man fined RM3,000 over RM50 bribe to policeman

IPOH: The Sessions Court here today fined a Bangladeshi estate worker RM3,000 after the man pleaded guilty to bribing a traffic police sergeant last year.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin meted out the fine on Khan Obaydul, 30, for offering the policeman a RM50 bribe as an inducement to not take action against him for not wearing a crash helmet while riding a motorcycle.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Kg. Muhibbah, Ayer Tawar, in the Manjung district at about 2 pm on May 11, 2021.

Khan Obaydul, unrepresented, paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Maziyah Mansor prosecuted. - Bernama