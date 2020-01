KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi PhD student was fined RM26,000 in default of six months’ jail by the sessions court here for possessing 1,300 pieces of shirts and pants that were falsely branded as Adidas for commercial purposes last Monday .

Judge Manira Mohd Noor meted out the fine to Tauhiduzzaman MD, 31, a student at a private university here, after he pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read out to him in English.

The accused was alleged to have in his possession a total of 1,300 pieces of counterfeit goods falsely branded as Adidas for the commercial purposes worth RM10,400.

The offence was committed at the Best Blessing Sdn Bhd, 15A, Jalan Merbau, here at 4.30pm on Jan 13.

He was charged under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 which is punishable under Section 102 (1) ( ii) the same act that carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 for each item or imprisonment of up to three years or both, in convicted, while the second or subsequent offence carries a fine of not exceeding RM20,000 for each goods bearing the false trade description, or a maximum five years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Tauhiduzzaman, represented by lawyer Zulkifli Awang, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he was the sole breadwinner of his family.

However, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) prosecuting officer Tan Chiew King pressed for a just punishment as this involved public interest.

“This will serve as a lesson to the accused and those out there who sell counterfeit goods,” Tan said. — Bernama