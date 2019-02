PETALING JAYA: A Bangladeshi man who injured his girlfriend on the face with a knife last week pleaded guilty at the sessions court, here today.

However, judge Mabel S. Muttiah set March 25 to sentence mobile phone shop assistant, Md Saidul Islam, 21, who is also a colleague of his girlfriend.

The date was fixed after the court allowed an application by counsel Datuk Suraj Singh, who is representing the accused, for a date to prepare mitigation for his client.

The man pleaded guilty on a charge of causing grievous hurt to Nur Zawati Zainal Abidin, 24, the assistant manager of the shop on the face with a knife.

He was charged with committing the act in front of the basement lift of Tropicana City Mall, here at 6.30pm on Feb 7, under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years with fine, or whipping.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Ashyraf Ashy’ari Kamaruzaman said bail should not be allowed as the accused is a foreigner and the court concurred. — Bernama