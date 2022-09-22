Bangladeshi student charged with child pornography

SEREMBAN: A Bangladeshi student of a private university in Kuala Lumpur pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 12 counts of producing and possessing child pornographic materials.

Zobaidul Amin, 24, made the plea after changes were read out in the English language before judge Datin Surita Budin.

Eight of the charges were framed under Section 5 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 for making, producing and directing the making or production of child pornography in picture and video form using the Snapchat application.

Four other charges were framed under Section of the same law, which is having access or possession of child pornography involving 740 digital images in a handphone, USB drives, and hard disk drives.

All the offences were allegedly committed at a house in Bukit Rasah here between Oct 26, 2021 and Sept 19 this year.

Zobaidul, represented by lawyer Harvindar Singh, was allowed bail of RM8,000 on each count or a total of RM96,000 with one local surety and also ordered to report himself to the nearest police station once a month.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Zahida Zakaria.

The court set Nov 30 for mention. - Bernama