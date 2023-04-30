Bangladeshi teenager rescued from container in Port Klang dies from drowning near home

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi teenager who was repatriated by the Malaysian Government after being found in a container at the Westport wharf in Port Klang on Jan 17 reportedly died at his home in Monoharganj, Comilla city, Bangladesh, yesterday.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a post on his Facebook page said that Md Ratul Islam Fahim, 16, was found drowned in a pond near his home after reportedly going for a swim alone.

“Just received the sad news, the youngster from Bangladesh who was rescued when he was trapped in a container in Port Klang has returned to the Creator.

“May the soul of the late Md Ratul Islam Fahim rest in peace and be placed in heaven with the faithful, InsyaAllah,“ said Saifuddin, while also expressing his condolences to the family of the teenager.

On Feb 21, the government sent the teenager back to his home country following the deportation process after being trapped in a container on board a ship for six days. - Bernama