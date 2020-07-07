Bangladeshi wanted for statements made during Al Jazeera documentary

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi who was interviewed in the controversial Al Jazeera documentary “Locked up in Malaysia’s lockdown” is being sought by the Immigration Department.

The department sought public help yesterday to trace the foreigner who was identified as MD Rayhan Kabir (pix) (passport no BW0974403) aged 25 and whose last known address is Sirhan Legacy Sdn Bhd, B-7-9, Menara Uncang Emas, No 85, Jalan Loke Yew, 55200 Kuala Lumpur.

It said the Bangladeshi is wanted for investigations under laws of the Immigration Act.

The foreigner was among those who were interviewed by Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera for the documentary.

He allegedly lashed out at the Malaysian government over the massive operations by enforcement agencies to detain illegal immigrants during the movement control order (MCO).

It was reported that the foreigner who is said to hold a work permit for the construction industry had allegedly claimed that he was the head of the marketing department of a company involved in international wholesale business besides distribution of international and local movies.

The company has denied the claim.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud was also quoted saying that foreigners who are found making slanderous statements that damage Malaysia’s image will face the revocation of their visas.

Those with information on Rayhan should contact the Immigration Department at 03-88801298 - ext 1294 or 03-88801555.