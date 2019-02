KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi machinery maintenance worker died when a bulldozer he was repairing fell on him at a recycling area at Jalan Emas Chan Sow Lin here yesterday.

The victim, identified as Md Sharif, 32, died at the scene, due to serious bodily injuries when crushed by the machine, Pudu Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Mohd Zain Abdullah said.

He said the station was alerted on the incident at 7.10 pm. — Bernama