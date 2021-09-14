Bangladeshi worker killed by iron scaffolding

PORT DICKSON: A Bangladeshi construction worker was killed when an iron scaffolding fell on him at a garbage disposal project site in Tanah Merah, here, yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 2 pm incident, the victim, Shonamoni Ghosh, 38, was found unconscious at the scene and then taken to the Lukut Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation at the scene found that the iron scaffolding that fell on the victim contained metal deck, he said in a statement today.

He said the body was taken to Port Dickson Hospital for post mortem.

Police ruled out foul play and classified the case as sudden death.- Bernama