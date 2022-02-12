Bangsar entertainment outlet patrons compounded for SOP violation

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 154 individuals were issued compounds totalling RM155,000 for violating the National Recovery Plan (PPN) standard operating procedures (SOPs) at an entertainment outlet in Bangsar Baru here, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said in the raid at 10.52pm, police also detained the 37-year-old manager of the outlet located in Jalan Telawi 2 for conducting a business without a license and eight male foreign workers.

“Police also confiscated the establishment’s business receipts, liquor, a microphone, accessories and several musical instruments,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Federal Territory Entertainment Act 1952, Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976 and Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, Amihizam advised the public not to get involved in entertainment activities that violated PPN SOPs.

He also urged the public to come forward with any information related to criminal activities to the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.

-Bernama