Bangsar murder case: Cop at crime scene was not on duty

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer who allegedly was at the location of a murder in Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar on March 13 and appeared in a viral video was confirmed to be off duty when the incident happened.

Brickfields district police chief, ACP Anuar Omar said the inspector, aged 27, from the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department, admitted to being at the scene of the incident, but was not carrying any firearms as he was off duty.

“Based on the interview, the officer said he had gone from his house in Subang Jaya to Bangsar to have dinner with his friend. During the incident, he was walking with his friend to their car that was parked nearby.

“As he was about to report the incident, he realised that police vehicles had arrived at the scene and he went home,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said the incident was also recorded on video by the police officer’s friend.

The media had earlier reported that an individual, believed to be a police officer who was in a viral video, had allegedly watched and not reported a fight that happened around 1 am that resulted in one death and another person seriously injured.

A local man, 26, was arrested in Batu Caves, Selayang today to facilitate the investigation into the case and police are still tracking down several suspects who remain at large.- Bernama