PETALING JAYA: An employee of Bank Islam has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The bank said the employee, who was based at Menara Bank Islam, had been under home quarantine along with his family since March 19.

“As a precautionary measure the bank has conducted a thorough sterilisation and disinfection of Menara Bank Islam, including its common facilities on Sunday.

“The bank has also conducted contact tracing measure in an attempt to identify and inform individuals who had been in direct contact with the employee.

“They have been advised to undergo medical screening and home quarantine” its Chief Executive Officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said in a statement.

He said the bank wishes to assure its customers and the public at that there will be no disruption of service at Menara Bank Islam.

He said Bank Islam has a business continuity plan to ensure that its operations are not affected by such eventualities.

He added that all necessary precautions and awareness have been taken consis by the Bank since the outbreak.