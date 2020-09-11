Bank Islam gears up to assist customers post-moratorium

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd will open 10 branches on two consecutive Saturdays to facilitate customers who need financial assistance post-moratorium.

With the moratorium ending on Sept 30, Bank Islam is offering targeted payment assistance for individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank said in a statement today.

Bank Islam chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed (pix) said the bank will operate 10 branches nationwide on Sept 12 and 19 from 10am to 3pm for consultations and submission of post-moratorium financial assistance applications.

“The bank stands ready to ensure customers’ financial needs are taken care of in this challenging environment. All they need to do is come and talk to us,” he said.

The branches are at Wisma PKPS, Seksyen 14, Shah Alam; Bangunan MAIDAM, Kuala Terengganu; Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Kota Bharu; Kompleks MAINS, Seremban; Kota Fesyen-MITC, Ayer Keroh; Jalan Padi Emas 5/2, Tampoi; Kompleks Islam Darul Ridzuan, Ipoh; Taman Kulim Avenue, Kulim Hi-Tech, Kulim; Jalan Kulas, Kuching; and Bangunan Umno Sabah, Kota Kinabalu.-Bernama