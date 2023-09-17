Bank Islam plans to organise Media Community Drive again next year

KEPALA BATAS: Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad plans to organise the Media Community Drive treasure hunt again next year as it not only benefits the media and the banking institution but also the community.

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Group chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said it was found that participants of the treasure hunt did not miss out on providing services to the poor and the needy along the way.

He said the treasure hunt was organised this year in conjunction with the bank’s 40th anniversary and it attracted the participation of nearly 160 media representatives from 22 agencies.

“During the hunt, Bank Islam contributed RM30,000 under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak- Anak Yatim Miskin Dahikmah, Gopeng, in Perak,” he told reporters at Bertam Resort and Water Park here today.

He was met after the ‘Bank Islam Media Community Drive 2023’ prize-giving ceremony which was organised with the cooperation of the Staff Club of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama). -Bernama