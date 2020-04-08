Bank Muamalat waives RM1 interbank ATM withdrawal fees until end of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) has waived the RM1 fee for interbank cash withdrawal transactions by its cardholders via the MEPS ATM network, effective April 6 until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

BMMB in a statement today said the move is aimed at providing relief for customers who may want to make cash withdrawals at the nearest ATM, thereby facilitating minimum movement.

It said the ATMs will generally be operating from 7am-7pm and from 8am-8pm in certain locations throughout the MCO period, subject to the operating hours imposed by the state local authorities.

“BMMB would like to remind the public to practise social distancing and not to crowd at the ATMs, and to use online banking services whenever possible,“ it said. - Bernama